VENICE – The Plantation Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic teed off Thursday, February 9th.

Even a few of the legends feel like a kid again hanging out with some of their favorite players. Joe Castiglione of Boston Red Sox says, “In fact, when I first started coming, it was simply my baseball cards coming to life. Guys that are older than me, and I had their cards and it was a thrill to be with them.”

Ron Noble, Plantation Celebrity Golf Classic chairman says, “This is its 25th year and it got started by a bunch of baseball players here in the Sarasota area. A lot of the guys still participate in the event. They got together and started this and it evolved into this.”

Former Boston news anchor, Natalie Jacobson, who to some is just as popular as any of the Boston athletes participating says there’s nothing better than reliving some of those memories.

“It’s a lot of fun. You relive certain games. Relive the fact that you’re all on the same team, meaning a Boston team.”

Everyone is on the same team in an event like this. Since the start they’ve donated close to $2.7 million for over 40 charities. And best believe this year is no different.

“We have all the charities supply a check for a grant. What we do is find out who’s most worthy and we give it out to them. We usually give $3000-$5000 each year for charities.”

What’s better than raising a few bucks for a good cause and doing it with some guys and gals from the glory days?

“It’s sort of like a reunion, like a high school or college reunion for these guys. They give back and almost every guy here, especially in the baseball world, has either roomed with, played with or played against some of the other celebrities that are here.”