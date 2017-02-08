USFSM – The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee is offering continuing education courses for working professionals and adult learners.

It’s for those interested in pursuing educational goals that advance their careers or satisfy certificate and licensing requirements, but not necessarily a degree.

The courses feature both online classes and opportunities for community partners and faculty to offer face-to-face events and conferences.

To date, more than 20 courses are being offered including “intro to online teaching,” and “fundraising for non-profit organizations,” Most courses cost only $79.

Some are free.

To register for a PACE course go to usfsm.edu/pace.