SARASOTA – Negotiations are underway for a Northern Extension of the Legacy Trail.

It’s to purchase the final 7.5 miles of railway corridor that will allow the Legacy Trail to extend north to Payne Park in Sarasota.

According to the herald tribune, Jacksonville-based railroad company CSX has signed a letter of intent to sell to the Trust for Public Land.

And The Sarasota County Commission gave its approval of the work plan to acquire the extension Tuesday.

The price at this point is not known, but according to the paper, state Rep. Joe Gruters has already filed a budget request for $15 million in state funds to help pay for the corridor.

A timetable for acquisition has not been finalized, though the County Commission is scheduled to receive an update Feb. 15.