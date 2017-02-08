SARASOTA – National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is recognized February 7th and the Suncoast Community AIDS Network held an outreach event over the weekend providing HIV screenings while encouraging everyone to be proactive.

Bruce Hanter, a 50-year-old resident of Sarasota’s Newtown neighborhood, a predominantly African American community, says he’s taking advantage of the Community AIDS Network’s HIV testing program because it’s important for him to stay healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s website, African Americans experience higher rates of HIV compared to other races and ethnicity. In 2015, African Americans made up about 12% of the U.S. population, but accounted for 45% of new HIV diagnoses.

Doctor Lisa Merritt is the executive director of the Suncoast’s Multicultural Health Institute. She says it comes down to disparity.

“And it speaks to a lack of education, preventive efforts. It also speaks to a lack of access to care.

But through outreach programs like those offered by community aids network, people like Hanter are being tested. And, he encourages all of us to do the same.”