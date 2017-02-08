SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home Tuesday evening at 6:45 and requested assistance from the hazmat unit.

SNN has exclusive video of scene at 4060 Tonga Drive in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office based off an arrest they made of 23 year old Kenneth Iversen, who resides at the home.

The Sarasota County Fire Department as well as a representative from the FBI were also on scene that saw many people in neighboring homes have to be evacuated.

“Essentially he made comments that he had some materials that could be consistent, and again I say could be consistent, with bomb making. So just as a precaution our deputies responded to his home here at 4060 Tonga Drive. Now he lives here part–time with his mother is what we understand right now,” says Spokeswoman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Kaitlyn Perez.

 

The investigation is still on going so we will provide updates as they become available.

