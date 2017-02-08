SARASOTA – Sarasota County has confirmed to SNN that five people fell from a high wire at Circus Sarasota during a high wire practice session.

Circus officials say the wire is between 20 and 25 feet high. It happened under the Big Top near the Mall at University Town Center.

Eight total people were on the wire at the time of the fall, including well-known daredevil Nik Wallenda, but he was among three people who did not fall. They were practicing the “human pyramid” act on the wire. Wallenda was anchoring the high wire act at the time of the incident.

Ambulances rushed four people to Sarasota Memorial and hospitals with neck and back injuries. Another circus performer was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Circus Sarasota production is celebrating its 20th year. Circus founder and CEO Pedro Reis told the news media during a press conference that the show must go on. Circus Sarasota Synergy is scheduled to open on Friday.