SARASOTA- Sarasota’s City Manager, Tom Barwin, is hoping to start moving forward with the plans to dredge Big Pass to re-nourish Lido Key Beach.

City Commission gave the green light for the City Manager to create a two million dollar assurance insurance plan, only to be used if something goes wrong due to dredging.

The saga has been going on for years and the city is worried of plans don’t move forward quickly, the beaches are just one storm away from devastation.

Right now, there are several Siesta Key groups opposing the permit process and are trying to halt the Big Pass dredging.

Barwin hopes with money set aside from the development tax as a safety net, these groups will cancel their appeals to the state to deny the permit.

There will be a commission vote at the next meeting but Barwin says, the commissioners seem to all be in favor of the insurance assurance.

