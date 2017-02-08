MANATEE – Manatee deputies are looking for an early morning armed robber.

They say the suspect struck the Circle K in the 900 block of 30th avenue east just after midnight this morning.

He pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at the female clerk and demanded cash.

Now she was not alone, but the other clerk on duty was in the cooler at the time.

She complied with the demand, and the suspect fled.

He is described as black male last seen wearing a black jacket, tan pants, black shoes, and a green hoodie.

Anyone with information please call Manatee Crime-stoppers.