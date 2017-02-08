In December, the Bethesda Nutrition Center, serving people living with HIV–AIDS, was told to stop providing clients with food because it wasn’t zoned as a food pantry, but that may soon change.

This week the City Commission decided to work on changing wording in zoning codes to allow Bethesda House to keep operating as a nutrition center for those living with HIV–AIDS.

Program Director Colleen McMenamin says her clients need the pantry reopened soon.

“They’re not getting what they need,” McMenamin said. “They’re not getting as much as they need because it’s difficult for us to carry it. And the longer this goes on the more difficult it will be for them, as well as for us, our volunteers miss our clients so much.”

McMenamin says she is hopeful they can begin food distribution soon.

“At the meeting the commissioners made it clear they wanted this fast tracked,” McMenamin said. “We have talked to our counsel and have been advised it could take three to four months.”

Right now their clients are only getting cans and dried goods, along with donated gift cards to supplement.

Staff is currently transporting food supplies to another pantry to be delivered. Clients each get a brown bag and a white bag, but they’re not getting the fresh produce and high protein food items that they need.

“Diet is very important to them,” McMenamin said. “They can be subject to significant weight loss very quickly. And so it’s very important for them to eat. Sometimes the meds cause them to lose their appetite.”

McMenamin says staff and volunteers have built relationships with their low–income HIV–AIDS clients, and help them monitor their health.

“By seeing them in here and giving them food we can talk to them about how important it is,” McMenamin said. “We can also give them the supplemental drinks like Boost or Esure. But this way we get to keep an eye on them weekly and make sure their getting what they need.”

McMenamin says they see about 14 clients daily, who have built relationships with each other providing tips and advice on the latest medications.

