SARASOTA – Suzanne Atwell is endorsing a candidate for her city commission seat.

She is endorsing attorney Hagen Brody.

Atwell announced in late November that she would not seek a third commission term amid frustration with activists opposing development and the city board’s rocky relationship with the county.

In a statement, Brody said he is proud to have the sitting commissioner’s support.

It is unusual for an outgoing commissioner to formally endorse a replacement, most often because they are running for reelection.

According to the herald tribune, Atwell feels it’s critical to offer her guidance in a race that includes eight candidates and several divisive issues.