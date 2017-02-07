SARASOTA – Here’s some trivia for that post–workout conversation in the locker room. Back in the 1800’s the tread wheel was used on British prisoners as a form of punishment, which may explain why the modern day treadmill shares a similar feeling of torture.

What started out as the harshest form of punishment, just short of death, has become an intricate part of daily workouts. Some might say it’s the torture we pay for.

“I definitely agree,” says Orangetheory Fitness Head Coach, Mark Villella. “But it’s the thin line between pleasure and pain, so what your threshold for pain is or how much you like torture.”

Orangetheory Fitness is a popular gym boutique where people like Taylor LaFavre will pay to spend a half hour on the treadmill. “But it is torture sometimes when I don’t want to do it,” she says.

So why do we do it? “It’s like the one time where I don’t think about work, or school, or money or financial stuff,” says LaFavre.

“People will never lose that belly that they want to lose if they don’t include the treadmill workout or the running,” says Villella. “Especially if you live in Florida, you want to show off your abs.”

But no one said it was easy. “When my legs feel like they’re just gonna like fall off, that’s when I’m like OK I want to be done now,” says LaFavre. “It’s a good kind of pain because I’m thinking about stress relief.”

It may feel like torture, but it’s burning a whole lot of calories. “You’re getting stronger and faster, and you’re seeing a difference,” says Villella. “It’s a feeling of accomplishment.”

While the treadmill still has that underlying feeling of torture, it will help you get in shape.