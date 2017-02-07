SARASOTA- 50 years ago, television changed and paved the way for satire comedy.

Before SNL, Stephen Colbert and Bill Maher, there was The Smothers Brother Comedy Hour on CBS.

The brothers were a dynamic due on the network, they were selected to attract a younger audience and selected because of their reputation as comedians.

Prior to their show making its debut on Feb 5th, 1967, the Smothers Brothers had a successful run of appearances in nightclubs and guests on television variety shows.

The brothers would make fun at each other and push the envelope while playing unscripted folk songs.

Despite having good ratings, after three seasons and 72 episodes later, they were fired.

Dickie Smothers says they pushed the envelop too much and received more negative letters than any other person in CBS history.

According to Dickie, he has no regrets for taking a political stance and is grateful people still remember the show 50 years later.