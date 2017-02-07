SARASOTA- 50 years ago, television changed and paved the way for satire comedy.

Before SNL, Stephen Colbert and Bill Maher, there was The Smothers Brother Comedy Hour on CBS.

The brothers were a dynamic due on the network, they were selected to attract a younger audience and selected because of their reputation as comedians.

Prior to their show making its debut on Feb 5th, 1967, the Smothers Brothers had a successful run of appearances in nightclubs and guests on television variety shows.

The brothers would make fun at each other and push the envelope while playing unscripted folk songs.

Despite having good ratings, after three seasons and 72 episodes later, they were fired.

Dickie Smothers says they pushed the envelop too much and received more negative letters than any other person in CBS history.

According to Dickie, he has no regrets for taking a political stance and is grateful people still remember the show 50 years later.

SHARE
Previous articleSomeone on the Suncoast You Should Know: Ernie Oriente
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.