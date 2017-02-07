SARASOTA – There’s no doubting the history at Bobby Jones Golf Club. With that history comes some wear and tear., and then, help is needed.

“If we address irrigation issues. If we address drainage issues we should be able to run the operation every day of the year and still accommodate the players and not be in under water type conditions,” says Bobby Jones Golf Club Assistant General Manager Christian Martin.

Storm season does take its toll on the course. Richard Mandell, who is hired to create a new master plan for the complex, has taken many things into account. Along with the drainage issue is the need for a state of the art practice facility.

“A world class practice facility will also attract world class players. If we have a place where they can come down and get out of their winter climates, they might come down here and practice,” says Martin.

There’s no doubting world class facilities brings world class players. But the most important part here is teaching the game to young people to ensure that tradition never leaves these historic grounds.

“It’s important that we introduce this to the kids. This is a game of a lifetime. If they start playing at a young age, hopefully they’ll play until they’re 80–85 years old like a lot of the ladies and gentlemen we have here. That’s one of the things a world class practice facility will do,” says Martin.

Mandell will hopefully be presenting his plan to the city commission sometime in May. They’ll then review different aspects of it to meet the various needs. This course has been a staple in the community for 90 years, legendary if you will, like the man it’s named after.

“I believe we can have one of the top municipal facilities in the country, if not, the top municipal facility in the country,” says Martin.