A Bradenton parking garage is getting a face lift. But not in an attempt to look younger…it’s to attract a younger generation

The multi colored mural is a year in the making. It’s meant to welcome millennials to the city.

The painting is a part of realize Bradenton. The nonprofit organization plans to install more murals as part of their interactive website walk Bradenton.

The site will connects Bradenton’s public art, historic sites and other points of interest in downtown Sarasota.

Artist Eduardo Medieta is from West Palm Beach, but he’s familiar with Bradenton.

He says it will bring millennials into the city. The mural is set to be completed by Friday.