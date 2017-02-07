Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged former Deputy Frank Bybee last month of alleged attempted murder, theft, and exploitation of the elderly, after befriending an elderly woman while on the job and taking advantage of her. Tonight there are new charges.

The Sheriff’s office charged Former Deputy Frank Bybee with 11 additional charges, 10 counts of Criminal Use of Personal Identity and a Single Count of use of an electronic device without authority.

In video released by the Sheriff’s office, Bybee can be seen withdrawing money from ATM’s allegedly taken from the victim’s account without her permission.

The Sheriff’s office also alleges Bybee sent a suicide note from the victim to her doctor saying that she planned to commit suicide.

Detective Eric Wedin says the email originated from Bybee’s IP Address.

Frank Bybee’s defense attorney layed out his client’s case during a bond hearing today bringing witnesses that question state’s evidence and call into question the victim’s mental state.

Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivling argued Bybee should be held to a higher standard.

“His behavior was susbstantially worse than an average criminal,” Fraivling said. “Because he took an oath, he is in a position of trust and he flaunted that.”

Judge Thomas Krug reduced Bybee’s bond to just over 365–thousand–dollars.

Bybee’s Defense Attorney Charles Britt says it’s going to be up to a jury to interpret.

“Everything that we put up on the record is stuff that we identified that could be a problem in the long run,” Britt said. “Who knows how that will play out. But for today, the judge was at least able to recognize maybe this isn’t as cracked up as what the state thinks it is.”

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The Sheriff’s office also revealed the results of an internal affairs investigation which show that Bybee had an illicit sexual relationship where he received more than 100–thousand–dollars in exchange for sexual favors.