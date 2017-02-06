RIVERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL- Cheer bows, pom poms, and ponytails; the Riverview cheerleaders look like any other cheer squad, but if you look to the back row this team has something extraordinary, they have Kelley.

Kelley made the squad as a senior after years of showing off at pep rallies.

“She would go out there in her regular clothes and start cheering and so this year as I took over for coaching, I decided to reach out to her parents and contact her about being part of the team,” Riverview Cheer Coach Valerie Fletcher said.

And her parents couldn’t say yes fast enough.

“I appreciate her reaching out to us and recognizing Kelley’s gift, and wanting to have her as part of the team,” Debra Rouse said.

“It’s made her senior year; it’s put a bigger bounce in her step,” David Rouse said.

Kelley says there’s only one word to describe how cheering for the rams makes her feel.

“Happy,” Kelley said.

She loves cheering at basketball games.

She knows every player by name…and whenever Brion Whitley makes a basket, no one cheers louder than Kelley.

“I love you Brion!” Kelley screamed.

And Kelley’s parents love watching her .

Her dad says it’s a dream come true.

“It’s been many moments that bring a tear to your eye, I remember at a football game with her before the game and Kelley didn’t know where to go and one of the girls grabbed her by the hand and helped her,” David said.

But it’s really Kelley who’s keeping the girls in line.

“Every day she goes Lauren are you tired today, I’m like yes I am,” Kelley’s teammate, Lauren Brown said. “And she’s like why? I’m like I didn’t get enough sleep, and she’s like ‘Lauren’!”

“She doesn’t feel any different from them,” Debra added.

Cheering even impacts Kelley off the court.

“Like when she filled out her yearbook stuff, she was able to put cheerleader next to her name, as a special activity, so she just really felt integrated with the school,” David said.

That’s what Coach Fletcher wanted all along.

“It’s just great to see the girls break down that wall that so many people have built up about working with or interacting with kids with disabilities,” Fletcher said. “It’s not here, she’s as just much a part of our team, there’s nothing different between Kelley.”