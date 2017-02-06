SARASOTA – Millions tuned in for the biggest football game of the season Sunday.

On Monday, one team is celebrating, while many Americans are feeling the Monday Blues, or could it be the ‘Post–Super Bowl Depression?’

“Of course,” laughs Sarasota Psychologist Eddy Regnier. He calls the Super Bowl the American spirit of competition.

“People have very strong emotions, they identify with their teams immensely,” says Regnier.

With a team loss comes anger, frustration, despair, and in some cases, debt. “Especially people who don’t have the money to bet,” says Regnier. “We all think we’re going to win and it’s that American spirit, we take the extreme risk, we don’t just do it, we overdo it.”

Dr. Regnier suggests that instead of wallowing in loss, we should be celebrating the country coming together for the sport. “It’s one game out of the season, and this idea that one game makes a team great or not great is probably a little bit overdoing it,” he says.

But hey, nothing like some friendly competition, right? “When we do things healthy like this, when we engage in things that unite us like a good football game,” says Regnier. “We can’t do better.”

If there’s one thing we can take away from Super Bowl 51 and the Patriots’ epic comeback, Dr. Regnier says it’s ‘believing in yourself.’

“Knowing that no matter what, even at the last moment you can still do well, pays off sometimes,” says Regnier.

It’s a tough loss for the Falcons, but there’s always next year.