An early morning shootout with deputies in Manatee County leaves a Bradenton man behind bars.

According to a manatee county sheriff’s office report:

Just before 4 a.m. this morning, deputies were responding to a report of a random shooting when they received a second call from a man, identified as 34–year–old Mark Davis making threatening statements.

Deputies went to a home in the 3600 block of 29th st. e. and attempted to make contact with Davis.

Moments later deputies heard a gunshot from inside the house.

Attempts to reach Davis by telephone were unsuccessful and about 10 minutes later he began to fire at deputies from a window on the south side of the home.

Deputies took cover and returned fire.

An hour later Davis came out the front door with a pistol and what appeared to be a rifle.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office said there were three other people in a different area of the house.

No one was injured in the shootout.