SARASOTA-its not everyday you hear about a lunch lady’s legacy.

Josephine Sexton worked at Emma E Booker as a lunch lady for 29 years before retiring in 2014.

Sadly, after a night out with her sisters last week, she went to sleep and never woke up.

Family members say, she died peacefully in her sleep and didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

Sexton was known in the community as Auntie Joe, she spent her days cooking and being there for anyone that needed a helping hand.

According to her niece, while at work, Auntie Joe even paid for kids meals if they wouldn’t have enough.

She showed her love for people through food and baking.

She loved her job so much that in the 1990’s, she had her house built just a few feet away from school.

Family and friends remember her as a great cook, who loved to smile and show off some dance moves.

Family tell SNN, Josephines’ only son died while at war in Iraq.

