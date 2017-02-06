SARASOTA – Of course there’s Uber and Lyft, and if you’re old fashioned, taxis. But what about an electric shuttle service absolutely free.

“Provide this service via an electric vehicle service. So it would be low omissions, no omissions in the downtown. And provide quick access within a mile of the downtown,” says General Manager of the Sarasota Parking Division Mark Lyons.

The city of Sarasota approved this service Monday, something they’ve been looking to bring to the area for quite some time. These shuttles, or as the city likes to call them, downtown circulators would serve Sarasota, within some boundaries.

“School to the east, Mound to the south, 10th Street and Van Wezel area to the north and the bayfront to the west,” says Lyons.

The service would operate through an app called “Gotcha Ride” and using it is easy.

“If you’re a resident of downtown this is great. They can come right to your door, pick you up, take you to your favorite restaurant or retailer. If you’re at a parking garage, which we’d like to see people do, come to the parking garages and call for the app for a ride from there,” says Lyons.

Seven of these shuttles will be circulating from 11 am to 11 pm daily. Local job seekers will be able to apply to be a driver.

“They will be seeking advertisers who will pay for the operation entirely. So as their revenue through advertisers increases our subsidy will decrease,” says Lyons.

It’s a strategic goal the city set for this year, now, a reality.

“Improve the alternative transportation means and make it easier for people at the same time to get around,” says Lyons.