Signups for the open enrollment of the Affordable Care Act ended on January 31st, and more than 15,000 more people in the Sarasota-Tampa Bay Area enrolled this year compared to last year.

Since the Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2013, Sarasota County has seen a 10% reduction in the uninsured.

President Donald Trump has promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and that has patients and doctors on the Suncoast wondering what that means for those currently insured.

Becky Litwiler is an Affordable Care Act Navigator; she’s been helping patients at the Community Aids Network in Sarasota sign up for insurance on the exchange.

“I have a couple that I signed up in 2013,” Litwiler said. “And they had been without insurance for 10 years or whatever.

They’re really emotional about it because they feel like they finally got their health under control.”

Litwiler says since November, her office has only gotten busier.

“It was kind of like a big push,” Litwiler said. “Everybody wanted to try to get insurance before the end of January.”

But patients still have questions about what’s next.

“They were coming in to get a different plan,” Litwiler said. “Or renew their plan, they’re very concerned that they’re going to lost their health insurance. And the new ones that were signing up had things like is this going to do any good.”

Executive Director of the Suncoast Multicultural Health Institute, Dr. Lisa Merritt says the potential loss of insurance could have a severe impact on low-income communities.

“It will be a horrendous nightmare,” Merritt said. “We were just getting to a place where we were beginning to turn the corner, where people were beginning to understand having access to healthcare, having the opportunity to participate in preventive strategies.”

Dr. Merritt says having insurance allowed people to get things like blood pressure under control, and detect diseases like cancer earlier.

“We’re concerned that we’re going to see a rise and a widening in the disparities that were beginning to narrow,” Merritt said. “That we were beginning to see parity in life expectancy that that’s going to again widen because people will die sooner and more unnecessarily from preventable death and disease.”

Dr. Merritt says there is also a concern that those with pre-existing conditions may see an increase in insurance prices.

In an interview with Fox News Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly Sunday, President Trump says they are in the process of replacing the Affordable Care Act, but it will maybe take place sometime into next year.