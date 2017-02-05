SARASOTA – Folks hit the pavement running Sunday morning for the third Annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon.

Over 3,000 registered runners took to the task Sunday, February 5th, lining up at the Van Wezel, ready to run. The 13.1 mile course took runners and walkers through Selby Gardens, down Orange Avenue and into the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

This wasn’t any ordinary half marathon. Participants enjoyed 20 different bands, cheerleaders and even lawn parties all along the course.

Event organizer John Korff says the energizing event even helps local groups in our community.

“Our volunteers were terrific. We raised nearly $20,000 for charities in the Sarasota area. So all in, all I say it was a big success.”

Ross McGraw from New York City finished first at an hour and 18 seconds.

You can find more on the race results here.