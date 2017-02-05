SARASOTA COUNTY – Thousands in Sarasota alone get those annoying phone calls that usually end up being some kind of scam. According to a survey from CPR Call Blocker, nine in ten people in Sarasota received some kind of nuisance call last year. It’s not always easy determining which call is a scam. As a result, victims are losing thousands of dollars.

A CPR Call Blocker survey reports in 2016, 13% of adults in Sarasota lost between $100 and $10,000 due to phone scams.

SPD spokesperson Genevieve Judge says it’s okay to ignore unknown numbers.

“Because if you do answer that call, there is a chance that you will continue to get calls, and so if you don’t know the number, you don’t know who’s on the other line, it’s okay not to answer.”

The survey lists the top five types of nuisance calls Sarasota resident received in 2016.

“The tactics that these scammers are using are become much more sophisticated. They’re promising free cruises, free vacations and all you have to do is pay that person. Way too good to be true. You shouldn’t have to pay somebody else to take a vacation. It should be something you should be able to do by yourself.”

An easy answer to stop getting these unwanted calls is to request to be removed from the call list. However, it’s a request companies are not listening to. 60 percent of Sarasota residents claim to get repeated calls from the same business after telling them to stop.

This means these businesses are breaking the law.

Register your number with the National Do Not Call Registry anyway or recognize the signs of a scammer to keep yourself protected.