VENICE – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a 66-year-old man.

Troopers say it happened just before 10 P.M. Saturday, February 4th, at the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and U.S. 41.

The vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 41. According to witnesses, the pedestrian, Dennis Newman, was walking southbound at the intersection.

Witnesses say Newman walked outside the crosswalk and off the median as the vehicle approached. The SUV struck the pedestrian’s right side and left the scene. Newman received minor injuries.

Again, the vehicle was last seen traveling east towards North Port. If you have any information, call FHP at 239-938-1800.