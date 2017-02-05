MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County deputies are looking for a murder suspect.

A security guard found 23-year-old Alexander Cherp outside his vehicle at Greenbrook Park just after midnight Sunday, February 5th. The security guard found Cherp suffering from upper body trauma.

Responders transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Right now, MCSO detectives are searching for the suspect. They do believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.