PALMETTO – Pinellas County authorities arrest a man on attempted murder charges for an incident that happened in Manatee County Saturday, February 4th.

A Manatee Sheriff’s Office report says it happened just before midnight in the 4400 Block of 3rd Avenue West in Palmetto.

Thirty-five-year-old Leslie Vasquez and 42-year-old Rick Tatum, Jr. woke up finding 44-year-old Stephen Kelley standing over them. Kelley stabbed Tatum and battered Vasquez. The victims called 911. Kelly fled from the scene and was later arrested in Pinellas County.

Both victims suffered from serious but non-life threatening injuries. The report says Kelly is Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend.