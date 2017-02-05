SARASOTA – A local group here on the Suncoast is doing all it can to help prevent the spread of HIV.

The Community AIDS Network hosted an HIV screening at Fredd Atkins Park in Sarasota as part of National Black HIV Awareness Day on Saturday, February 4th.

Dozens showed up to get tested and to learn more about the HIV virus. Kids who participated in the event had a chance to get their faces painted.

HIV prevention specialist Jessly Santiago says other tests were also available for those in need.

“We spoke to the homeless population, and they been here waiting for us since ten o’ clock this morning to get tested to get diabetes screenings, to get blood pressure screenings, and to also to do STD tests.”