SARASOTA – All this month, you can find displays of photos and newspaper articles honoring African American pioneers in Sarasota as part of Black History Month.

Some of these people include athletes, military personnel, teachers and even the first African American postmaster, a native of Sarasota. It’s a history of how African Americans contributed to the quality of life in Sarasota.

Mayor Willie Shaw says this is the ninth year the pictures are on display at city hall. Mayor Shaw also mentioned you can visit the North County Library for more works on African American history in our community.