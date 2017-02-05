SARASOTA – Some fancy artwork was on display for viewers and buyers on the Suncoast this weekend. The Masters Art Festival held its annual show on Gulfstream Avenue.

Folks spent some time checking out unique wood carvings, jewelry and ceramic art. Vendors come from all over the country for this event.

Director John Sullivan says these pieces of artwork are one of a kind.

“You’ll find something you like and hopefully you love it. And you put it up in your home. And someday you’re gonna sell your house and you may say I am gonna sell my housed furnished and I am taking that painting with me. You can have everything else.”

The next show will be March 5th on Gulfstream Avenue.