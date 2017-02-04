SARASOTA – A Venice teen is taking on Amalie Arena in Tampa, opening for one of the biggest names in the music business.

Sixteen-year-old Venice High School student Hannah Jae is set to open for Bon Jovi on Valentine’s Day.

Live Nation and Bon Jovi hosted a contest giving singers and bands a chance to perform in their hometown. The singer-songwriter submitted an original song to the online contest, finding out a few weeks later, she won.

She’ll be performing a 20 minute set of her original music in front of the largest audience in her career.

Hannah Jae tells us to keep an eye out for her EP with three original songs. She says it’s coming out soon.