SARASOTA COUNTY – And as part of Super Bowl weekend, a Suncoast program to help celebrate responsibly is underway.

Local Anheuser-Busch distributor, Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, is encouraging consumers to “give a damn and don’t drive drunk”!

Tow to go has been serving Sarasota and Manatee Counties since 1998. The idea has now been adopted by Anheuser-Busch, AAA and tow companies all over Florida, Georgia and the western two-thirds of Tennessee.

Since the program’s inception, more than 23,000 intoxicated drivers have decided to use Two to Go. If you find yourself needing to use this service, call 855-2-TOW-2-go anytime through Monday morning.