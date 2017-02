SARASOTA COUNTY – The Scottish and Celtic heritage took to the Suncoast.

Sarasota Fairgrounds was the spot for the 23rd annual Sarasota Highland games and Celtic festival.

Hundreds showed up as the sounds of bagpipes filled the air.

Also in the mix, were the highland games which are well known for testing athletic ability and strength.

Festival goers enjoyed Scottish food, games and dancing.

Director of Piping and Drumming Al McMullin says Sarasota is rich in Scottish heritage.