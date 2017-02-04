CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A 76-year old grandmother in Punta Gorda is punched in the face during a violent road rage incident.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Mark Salinardi punched the woman after he rear-ended her car and then took off.

It started when the victim, Marie Larocca, was trying to exit the Punta Gorda Walmart onto Taylor Road and was hit from behind. She said when she got out to check the damage, Salinardi started yelling in her face. She tried to push him away but Salinardi punched her.

The attacker then took off but two witnesses caught his license plate. Salinardi was later arrested at his Punta Gorda home and faces a felony battery charge and leaving the scene of an accident.