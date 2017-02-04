MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County deputies arrest a man for burglary and battery Friday night.

An MCSO report says it happened at around 11 P.M. on Arlene way in Bradenton. Twenty-three-year-old Michael Cote started banging on doors screaming things that made no sense. He tried to take a grill off the back porch of one of the homes, then smashing a back window trying to get in.

Neighbors started to come outside to see what was going on. Cote then started smashing things against sheds and then the houses. He threw a chair, striking a 68-year-old bystander in the arm. Sixty-year-old T. Leddy came out, pushing Cote back.

Leddy went back into his house, retrieved his gun and came back outside. Cote charged at Leddy who then fired the gun at the ground in an attempt to scare him away.

Cote took off running, but deputies arriving on scene caught him. The report says deputies arrested Cote, still screaming nonsensical statements the entire time.