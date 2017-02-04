SARASOTA – There’s a piece of living history out at Sarasota International Airport this weekend. A 1929 Ford Tri-motor Aircraft is on display.

For a $75 dollar donation to the Experimental Aircraft Association, you can take flight. According to EAA, Ford’s aircraft, nicknamed “The Tin Goose,” was designed for commercial airline travel.

To overcome concerns of engine reliability, Ford specified three engines and added an enclosed cabin and rather comfortable seating. From 1926 through 1933, Ford Motor Company built 199 tri-motors.

The tri-motor is at SRQ Sunday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. The aircraft is located at the northeast corner of the airport, on Clyde Jones Road, just off Tallevast Road.