SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota Police are encouraging residents to sign up for a free emergency notification system.

It’s called Rapid Notify and it alerts the community about emergency events such as hurricanes or water service outages through high-speed messages via email, phone, text or pager.

SPD will conduct a drill of the system on Tuesday, February 14th, at 10 A.M. for the Lido ZKey and St. Armands areas.