BRADENTON – It’s a great day for boating… and everything else from extreme pogo to a BMX stunt show. Manatee County hosted the third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta this weekend. And it’s no wonder it’s called the County’s largest spectator event.

Hundreds of boats causing waves at this year’s Bradenton Area River Regatta. From powerboat racing to jet skiers to flyboarding. Boats flew across the Manatee River in exciting races and daredevil stunts.

This is the third year some of the fastest boats in the world gathered in Bradenton for the powerboat super racing… and they’re here for a good reason.

The whole event is all about highlighting the beauty and the community of the area.