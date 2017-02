SARASOTA — SNN’s Grant Boxleitner sat down with Herald-Tribune Tourism & Retail Reporter Maggie Menderski to talk about the new tourism numbers coming out.

Menderski says numbers on the Suncoast for December show a down trend with a drop in international travelers visiting the area.

She says domestic visitors are helping to make up some of the shortfall, but overall growth was flat, and also discusses what may be causing this downward trend, which reverses several years of tourism growth.