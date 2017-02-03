MANATEE COUNTY- From the Suncoast to the Super Bowl.

That’s the reality of Falcons defensive backs Brian Poole and Sharrod Neasman, who both went to high school in Manatee County.

“It’s just kinda hard to explain man,” Brian Poole said.

Poole was a 5A All-State defensive back at Southeast High School.

And in his rookie year with the Falcons, he’s made 59 tackles with a sack.

“It’s been a blessing; it’s been a blessed year,” Poole said.

While he was showing off as a Seminole…Neasman was down the road at Braden River High School.

There he led the Pirates to the 3A RegionAL Semifinal in ’09.

That was their first home playoff game in school history.

But back then the NFL was…

“It was all a dream,” Neasman said.” “That’s all it ever was.”

And he’s taking it all in.

“The past 48 hours have been amazing,” he said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for me to come and be a part of Super Bowl 51 in my rookie year it’s amazing.”

Neasman was drafted out of FAU, and Poole played his college ball for the Gators.

So they are feeling a lot of support from the “Sunshine State.”

“Oh no question, no question, I mean everybody excited for me, everybody gone be watching,” Poole said.

Poole has turned into a playmaker for the Falcon’s “D.”

But even he signed as a free agent.

Then Neasman made Atlanta’s roster in October.

Both players a testament to hard work paying off.

“The young kids that might have the same aspiration I’m living, just go after your dreams,” Neasman said. “You know what I’m saying, Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do.”