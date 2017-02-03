MANATEE COUNTY – You may see a familiar name during this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Subaru of America has selected Southeastern Guide Dogs to be represented in their commercials for this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Never in the history of Southerneastern Guide Dogs have they ever had this type of national exposure.

They created two commercials displaying their mission and vision.

One local dog, Suba, is featured in the commercial.

Southeastern Guide Dogs are very thankful for the opportunity to spread the word of their work.

“People who might be interested in applying for a guide dog. Veterans who might be interested in applying for a service dog. And visitors and supporters, that type of visibility you just can’t buy,” says Andy Kramer Vice President of Philanthropy for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

This year’s Puppy Bowl featuring “Team Ruff” vs “Team Fluff” begins at 3 pm Super Bowl Sunday.

