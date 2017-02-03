SARASOTA – The Sarasota County school district has named its 3 Teacher of the Year finalists.

Pine View civics teacher Christine Braun, was told in a surprise announcement in a packed auditorium yesterday, and Variations of the same scene played out at Riverview High, where Rams basketball coach and history teacher B.J. Ivey was caught during a gymnasium assembly, and in the Tatum Ridge Elementary cafeteria, where Holly Houghton-Brown was equally stunned.

Each finalist receives a cash prize from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, and the overall winner will be announced in April.

The district’s winner will represent Sarasota County Schools at the Florida Department of Education-Macy’s Teacher of the Year program and serve as a spokesperson, and representative of the teaching profession at various events in the 2017-18 school year.