“Protesters” were in Downtown Sarasota today, for a surprising reason.

Opera lovers gathered outside the Sarasota Opera House with one message “Bring Verdi Back.” After a season without any Verdi at the Sarasota Opera House, Executive Director Richard Russell says the first opera of the 2017 season will be Verdi’s La Traviata.

“We’re opening the fall with La Traviata,” Russell said. “Which brings Verdi back, because we’re known as Verdi’s American Home but this year we’re not doing any Verdi, so next year we’re doing La Traviata, Verdi’s most popular opera.”

Other highlights of next year’s season include the world premiere of Ruttaba Country, Carmen, and Manalo Sco by Puccini.