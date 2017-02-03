SUNCOAST – Three men from Bradenton, one from Sarasota, and one from Atlanta, have been charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and a kilogram of heroin.

If convicted on all counts, each suspect faces up to life in federal prison, with a minimum mandatory term of 10 years.

The case was the result of a drug task force investigation called “Amarillo Sky.”

The investigation was conducted by the DEA with the assistance of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, along with Suncoast law enforcement.