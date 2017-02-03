SARASOTA – The Herald-Tribune’s first-ever BuilderFest is next weekend.

The “market place of ideas” will be a place for potential home buyers to meet with and learn from builders, re-modelers and others in the building industry.

As well as listen to panel discussions on topics that will include “The building process,” “When to remodel,” “Market outlook”, “The state of green building” and a panel of interior designers will also discuss how to get that “model-home” look in your own residence.

Michael Saunders & Co. is BuilderFest’s presenting sponsor.

The “marketplace of ideas” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the herald tribune’s headquarters, 1741 Main St., Sarasota. Admission is free.