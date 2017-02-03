February 3rd is National Wear Red Day for women to raise awareness for women’s heart disease.

Today in “It’s Your Health,” Sarasota’s early cardiovascular disease prevention conference to discuss the need for early detection of heart disease risk.

Every 34 seconds someone has a heart attack, and every minute someone dies from heart disease. According to the Cardiovascular Center of Sarasota heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Dr. Mafouz El Shahawy, program director for the 13th annual congress on early cardiovascular disease prevention says it’s never to early to get a heart screening.

“Hardening of the artery starts in childhood,” El Shahawy said. “And the earlier to detect the better you protect.”

Dr. Tony DeMaria, Judy and Jack White Chair of Cardiology at the University of California in San Diego says you can prevent about 70% of heart attacks with appropriate prevention measures.

“There are so many people in the community that have risk factors,” DeMaria said. “That have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, totally unaware of it.”

Dr. Nanette Wenger, Professor of Cardiology at Emory University says there are several risk factors that are unique to women.

“Complications in pregnancy,” Wenger says. “Women who develop high blood pressure of pre–eclampsia during their pregnancy, even those disappear at the end of a pregnancy; they remain at increased risk for heart disease.”

Dr. Wenger says it’s important to raise awareness this is not just a man’s disease.

“Unless women realize they are vulnerable,” Wenger said. “They are not going to do the important things about preventing heart disease.”

The doctors said simple things everyone can do to prevent heart disease including eating healthy, exercising daily, and not smoking.

Everyone is also encouraged to get a heart screening at their next visit to their primary care doctor to see what risks you may have.