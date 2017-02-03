SARASOTA – Another condominium tower is proposed for Sarasota. According to the herald tribune, Core Development Inc. just filed plans to build an $89 million, 18-story luxury condo on the southeast corner of North Tamiami Trail and Boulevard of the Arts.

“The Boulevard Sarasota,” will also offer 8,300 square feet of retail/office space and 8,000 square feet of restaurant space.

Core president Kevin Daves told the paper the timing is right.

The condos under construction almost sold out, and many buyers are looking to trade beach living for what downtown has to offer.

Units in the boulevard Sarasota will run from 1-to 5 million dollars.