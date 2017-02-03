BRADENTON – We’re not talking about last year’s weather. It’s all about the 3rd Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta.

“This year’s the weather’s perfect. It couldn’t be better,” says Mayor of Bradenton Wayne Poston.

Bradenton’s own Sam Woolf will be performing and singing the national anthem this weekend. Woolf notably finished fifth on the 13th season of American Idol. He lives in Boston now but he says nothing beats coming home.

“I love this. I’m soaking it in. I’m here for another few days so I got to get some sun I’m really pale right now,” says Woolf.

Another hometown boy in Eric Lagopoulos has nothing but a smile on his face about this year’s event. Lagopoulos is a multi–champion jet skier but when it comes to racing at home, nothing beats it.

“I’ve raced all around the world for many years and to be able to race in my backyard is awesome. You know, all my friends and family can come check it out. We’re excited to put on a good show for them,” says Lagopoulos.

One racer is far, far away from home. Bryan Babineau is from Canada and he recently made a 65 hour drive down to Mexico last month for a race. So why Bradenton? That was a no brainer.

“Meeting new people and in this case, this is the first race of the year. Seeing friends that we’ve seen everywhere else and we race their hometowns. Yeah, just the socializing with people that have our passion,” says Babineau.

The 3rd annual has high hopes to be the best one yet. So in other words, you gotta regatta!

“It’s just an opportunity that families don’t get. They come out here it’s really family and we’re excited about that piece,” says Poston.