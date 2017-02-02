Sarasota city manager Tom Barwin is on the short list for the same position in Reno, Nevada.

Barwin issued a statement on Thursday. Quote “Sarasota has the reputation of being a dynamic and well managed city. Mar and i do love it here and all the exciting things that are going on. It is not unusual for other dynamic communities to look to our area for talent. Over the years i have had to work diligently to retain many of our key staff. Reno is a major american city. I was flattered and listened when they reached out to me just a couple of weeks ago. Every once in a while it is good to update the resume and learn firsthand what other great American communities are up to.”

Barwin was hired as Sarasota’s top administrator in September 2012 and is only the seventh city manager of Sarasota since 1945.

He’s among five candidates vying for the Reno post.

Stay with SNN for updates to this developing story.