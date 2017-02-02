B.J. Ivey is making a difference at Riverview High School on and off the basketball court.

So while the honor of being Sarasota County’s High School Teacher Of The Year came as a surprise for him, for his students, it was a no brainer.

“Go rams and shout out to Coach Ivey man.”

Coach B.J Ivey is the man today.

Sarasota County Schools named him their High School Teacher of the Year.

“I definitely will cherish this,” Ivey said.

He’s known on the Suncoast for being a winning basketball coach…but to his students

“He’s a brilliant teacher and he needs to keep doing what he’s doing at the moment, because he helps so many students the way a lot of teachers I don’t think can.”

Maybe it’s because Ivey likes to coach his classes.

“They call me coach Ivey, so I try to bring a different atmosphere to the classroom than maybe their everyday teacher.”

Whatever he does, Alesandro Giannini loves it.

“He can ball on the basketball court,” Giannini said. “He balls in the classroom as well.”

Coach Ivey has taught drivers-ed, dropout prevention, US History, US Government, even AP Psychology.

“Definitely trying to overcome maybe the stereotype that the coach is simply the driver’s ed teacher,” Ivey said. “The PE teacher.”

And he works hard to do that every day.

“The last thing I ever want is some kid having my AP class and saying I would have passed that class if I would have had a different teacher.”

But he’s learned from the best.

Ivey’s mom was teacher of the year, and his dad a local coaching legend.

“I definitely want to represent for my family and continue their legacy of doing things the right way,” Ivey said. “And fighting the good fight and try to help kids become better people, better students, better athletes, just trying to live up and make everybody proud. ”

Holly Houghton– Brown is Sarasota County’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

And Christine Braun takes home the honor for Middle School Teacher of the Year.