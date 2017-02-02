Big bookstore chains, like Borders, closed their doors after failing to compete with amazon and internet booksellers, but small independent bookstores are not seeing the same fate.

For lease signs on bookstores may worry book lovers, but Bookstore1 in Sarasota is leaving for a different reason, they need more space.

Owner Georgia Court says the store is thriving.

“Independent bookstores are on the rise again,” Court said. “And they have been the last couple of years.

Part of that is because of customers like Joan Thompson who make regular shopping trips.

“Number one their friendly,” Thompson said. “Number two, it’s the only bookstore downtown, and we love to come into bookstores, anywhere we go, we like to touch books we like to read books, we like to feel books.”

Georgia Court says bookstores provide an experience the internet can’t.

“Where they can get recommendations,” court said. “Where they can touch the books, feel them, sniff them, which people do. And browse, and find something they didn’t even know they were looking for.”

Part of the need for the expansion is the growing crowds at events, authors like Stephen King, and Presidential Candidate Ben Carson have all spoke at Bookstore1. They also hold heavily attended poetry nights and book clubs.

“Having someone who can do events and introduce you to your favorite author,” court said. “Try asking your internet source to please bring an author to you.”

One of the rooms they’ll be expanding is their children’s section to provide space for families to read together.

“We don’t have much space for it right now, just a little bitty space,” court said. “And their sitting on the floor, dad or mom sitting on the floor with their little kids around them and dad or mom has a picture book open.”

Court says the people in Sarasota are part of the reason for her success.

“It’s a community of people who read,” court said. “It’s a community of people who appreciate books and literature, and discussions about books and literature.”

Bookstore 1 isn’t moving far, it’s going into the historic orange blossom building at 12 South Palm Ave. It will close on February 14th and open at the new location about a week later.